NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.66. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.23.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 59.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

