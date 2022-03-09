Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gold Fields from $13.80 to $15.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Shares of GFI stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1738 dividend. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the third quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.