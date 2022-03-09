Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.07.

HBAN stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

