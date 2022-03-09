CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Separately, Jonestrading increased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $383.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $67.11.
About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
