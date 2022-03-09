First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.42

Shares of First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.42 and traded as high as C$20.42. First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$20.31, with a volume of 20,269 shares traded.

About First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT)

First Asset Canadian Reit Income Fund (the Fund), formerly First Asset REIT Income Fund, is a Canada-based investment trust. The Fund’s investment objectives is to provide holders with the benefits of high monthly cash distributions together with the opportunity for capital appreciation through the active management of a diversified portfolio of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate corporations that are listed on Canadian stock exchanges.

