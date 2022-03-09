Investors Buy High Volume of Adecoagro Call Options (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,119 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,915% compared to the typical daily volume of 254 call options.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AGRO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
AGRO opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.11.
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
