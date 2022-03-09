Investors Buy High Volume of Adecoagro Call Options (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,119 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,915% compared to the typical daily volume of 254 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGRO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

AGRO opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 392.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 140,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 1,133.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 305,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 295.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 331,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

