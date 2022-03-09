Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 20,810 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,773% compared to the typical volume of 1,111 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sunworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sunworks by 41.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sunworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sunworks by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sunworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUNW stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sunworks has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $17.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SUNW shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Sunworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

