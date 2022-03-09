Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.18

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.18 and traded as low as C$1.17. Bear Creek Mining shares last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 412,394 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.35 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

The stock has a market cap of C$145.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.18.

In other news, Director Catherine Mcleod-Seltzer purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,327,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,633,310.85.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

