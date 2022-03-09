Contrasting Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) & Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ipsen has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ipsen and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ipsen 3 5 2 0 1.90 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ipsen presently has a consensus target price of $88.00, indicating a potential upside of 224.72%. Given Ipsen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ipsen is more favorable than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Ipsen and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ipsen N/A N/A N/A Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -1,557.43% -116.36% -114.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ipsen and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ipsen $3.55 billion 2.56 $764.99 million N/A N/A Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $920,000.00 25.92 -$10.72 million ($0.39) -2.03

Ipsen has higher revenue and earnings than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals.

Summary

Ipsen beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ipsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin. The Consumer Healthcare segment include brands such as Smecta, a naturally extracted purified clay for the symptomatic treatment of acute diarrhea; Tanakan, a standardized extract from the leaves of Ginkgo biloba for the treatment of various neurological and neuro-sens or ial disorders; Forlax, an osmotic laxative indicated for the symptomatic treatment of constipation in adults an

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

