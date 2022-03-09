FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Issued By DA Davidson

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the technology retailer will earn $11.36 per share for the year.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $101.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.66. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

