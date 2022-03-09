American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

