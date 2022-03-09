Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Victoria’s Secret’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Victoria’s Secret in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VSCO. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $44.93 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 10,416.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.