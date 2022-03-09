$138.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $138.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.57 billion. Walmart reported sales of $138.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $589.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $584.73 billion to $595.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $610.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $605.51 billion to $620.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 704,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.94, for a total value of $97,118,450.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,804,018 shares of company stock valued at $808,946,272 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $138.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $384.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

