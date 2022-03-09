Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

FIXX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Homology Medicines presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.44.

FIXX opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.57. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 570,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 148,254 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,424 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 732.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

