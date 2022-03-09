Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.06.

HBM stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $880,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 186,168 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 265,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 198,433 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 446,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

