Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $66.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.79. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,026,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

