Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

SYBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised Synlogic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.68.

Shares of Synlogic stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.43. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synlogic by 45.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 79,953 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter valued at $20,333,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter valued at $310,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

