Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $31.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyra Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of TYRA stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. Tyra Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $31.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,281,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,966,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

