Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Get Grifols alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.48) to €21.40 ($23.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.30) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.20.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68. Grifols has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Grifols by 24.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 80,506 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Grifols by 158.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 214,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Grifols by 69.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 269,365 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Grifols by 47.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 108,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Grifols during the second quarter worth about $295,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grifols (GRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.