XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

XPEL stock opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. XPEL has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 2.07.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that XPEL will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $1,320,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $1,181,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,800 shares of company stock valued at $17,322,920. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,810,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in XPEL by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in XPEL by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,464,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,306,000 after purchasing an additional 502,849 shares during the period.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

