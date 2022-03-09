British American Tobacco’s (BATS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BATS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.10) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 3,550 ($46.51) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.58) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,701.11 ($48.49).

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,039 ($39.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £69.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,128.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,807.32. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.71) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

