British American Tobacco’s (BATS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BATS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.10) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 3,550 ($46.51) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.58) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,701.11 ($48.49).
Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,039 ($39.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £69.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,128.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,807.32. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
