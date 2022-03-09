Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

BBI stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. Brickell Biotech has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25,985 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brickell Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Brickell Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.