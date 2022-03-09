Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.
BBI stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. Brickell Biotech has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.
Brickell Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.
