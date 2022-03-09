Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.60.

ACGL stock opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.22. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $49.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,775,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4,921.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,473,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,446,000 after buying an additional 2,424,447 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,881,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,918,000 after buying an additional 1,601,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,277,000 after buying an additional 1,519,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 215.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,302,000 after buying an additional 1,257,850 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

