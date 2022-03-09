SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Head to Head Contrast

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) and Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SurgePays and Mobiquity Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $54.41 million 0.68 -$10.72 million N/A N/A Mobiquity Technologies $6.18 million 0.96 -$15.03 million N/A N/A

SurgePays has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Mobiquity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -19.55% N/A -117.33% Mobiquity Technologies -269.91% N/A -170.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SurgePays and Mobiquity Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

SurgePays presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 111.73%. Given SurgePays’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of SurgePays shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.9% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SurgePays beats Mobiquity Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SurgePays Company Profile (Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

