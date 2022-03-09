Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) PT Raised to $21.50 at B. Riley

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FDUS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $19.80 on Monday. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $483.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 128.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

