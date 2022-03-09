Comparing Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) & Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC)

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Cutera alerts:

This table compares Cutera and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera 0.89% 3.99% 0.77% Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Cutera and Tivic Health Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera $231.27 million 3.31 $2.06 million $0.07 604.80 Tivic Health Systems $860,000.00 14.33 -$3.64 million N/A N/A

Cutera has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cutera and Tivic Health Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cutera presently has a consensus price target of $61.67, indicating a potential upside of 45.68%. Given Cutera’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cutera is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cutera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cutera beats Tivic Health Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cutera (Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc. engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo. The company was founded by David A. Gollnick in August 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

About Tivic Health Systems (Get Rating)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.