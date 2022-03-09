MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €232.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €232.00 ($252.17) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($244.57) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €170.00 ($184.78) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($244.57) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($252.17) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($244.57) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €217.13 ($236.01).

MTX stock opened at €191.00 ($207.61) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.57. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €161.55 ($175.60) and a one year high of €224.90 ($244.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion and a PE ratio of 46.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €194.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €190.63.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

