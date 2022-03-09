Ted Baker (LON:TED) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 225 ($2.95) price objective on the stock.

TED stock opened at GBX 94.35 ($1.24) on Tuesday. Ted Baker has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.60 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 217.60 ($2.85). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 120.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of £174.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42.

Get Ted Baker alerts:

Ted Baker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.