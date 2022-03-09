Ted Baker (LON:TED) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 225 ($2.95) price objective on the stock.
TED stock opened at GBX 94.35 ($1.24) on Tuesday. Ted Baker has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.60 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 217.60 ($2.85). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 120.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of £174.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42.
Ted Baker Company Profile (Get Rating)
