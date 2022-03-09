NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NRR. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

Shares of NRR stock opened at GBX 81.10 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. NewRiver REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 108.80 ($1.43). The stock has a market cap of £249.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.11.

In other news, insider Alastair Miller acquired 32,790 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £29,838.90 ($39,097.09). Also, insider Will Hobman acquired 22,208 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987.20 ($26,188.68).

NewRiver REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.