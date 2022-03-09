H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:HAT opened at GBX 296.12 ($3.88) on Tuesday. H&T Group has a one year low of GBX 243.70 ($3.19) and a one year high of GBX 325 ($4.26). The company has a market cap of £118.05 million and a P/E ratio of 9.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 290.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 286.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. H&T Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

