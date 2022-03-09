Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $1.39. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 7,500 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.
Caldwell Partners International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWLPF)
