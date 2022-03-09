Short Interest in Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Expands By 33.3%

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

SHMUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Shimizu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Shimizu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Shimizu alerts:

Shares of SHMUY opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60. Shimizu has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Shimizu had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

About Shimizu (Get Rating)

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shimizu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimizu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.