Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SPPJY opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sappi has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93.

About Sappi

Sappi Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Southern Africa. Its products include dissolving wood pulp, printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, casting and release papers, biomaterials, and forestry.

