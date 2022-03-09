Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.55

Shares of Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as low as $0.00. Grow Capital shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2,925 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.
About Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC)
