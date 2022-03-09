Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $94.06

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $94.06 and traded as low as $75.79. Givaudan shares last traded at $76.33, with a volume of 63,182 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 4,580 to CHF 4,050 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,088.48.

Get Givaudan alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.06.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.