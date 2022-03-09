LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.00 Million

Brokerages expect that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $233.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.70 million and the highest is $238.70 million. LivaNova reported sales of $247.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $472,826. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,120,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in LivaNova by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

