Yext, Inc. Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Yext in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Yext has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Yext during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $60,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 11,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $122,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

