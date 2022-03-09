Yext, Inc. Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Yext in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Yext during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.
In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $60,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 11,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $122,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
