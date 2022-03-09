Brokers Set Expectations for American Public Education, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Public Education in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $20.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $393.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 113.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 14.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 44,320 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 13.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 28,769 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

