Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.20 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NAK opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $238.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 136.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 312.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,365 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 117,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

