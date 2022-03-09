ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

ICLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.60.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $216.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.55. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $176.40 and a 52-week high of $313.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.01. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ICON Public by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in ICON Public by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

