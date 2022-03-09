Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) PT Raised to $95.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.36 and a 200-day moving average of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $72.35 and a 1-year high of $114.34.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 117.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.