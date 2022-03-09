First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.10

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.10 and traded as high as C$18.15. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$17.68, with a volume of 627,991 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCR.UN. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

