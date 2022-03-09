Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) to Buy

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

BVH opened at $27.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Equities analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

