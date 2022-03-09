LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €781.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($848.91) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($918.48) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($913.04) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($869.57) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a €880.00 ($956.52) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($923.91) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €798.91 ($868.38).

Shares of MC opened at €550.10 ($597.93) on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($283.21). The company’s fifty day moving average is €689.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €677.33.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

