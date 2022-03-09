Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) PT Set at C$11.87 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$11.87 price target on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NXR.UN opened at C$2.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.09. The firm has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$1.09 and a 1 year high of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

