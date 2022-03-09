Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.00) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.05) target price on Enel in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.33) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.24) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.20 ($7.83) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.30 ($9.02) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enel has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €9.03 ($9.81).

Enel has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.52) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.08).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

