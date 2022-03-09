Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Lowered to $77.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.94.

Shares of GILD opened at $59.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $58.90 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

