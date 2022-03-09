Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) & Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Critical Analysis

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) and Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Geely Automobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07% Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ideanomics and Geely Automobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Geely Automobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ideanomics currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 437.63%. Given Ideanomics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Geely Automobile.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ideanomics and Geely Automobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 17.30 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -2.74 Geely Automobile $13.35 billion 1.09 $5.92 million N/A N/A

Geely Automobile has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics.

Risk & Volatility

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geely Automobile has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.4% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Geely Automobile shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Geely Automobile beats Ideanomics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideanomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Geely Automobile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It primarily offers sedans, wagons, sport utility cars, and electric vehicles. The company also provides vehicles design, technology consulting, general logistics, packing, and storage services; researches and develops technology; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. It operates in Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Sweden, the Philippines, Central and South America, Africa, and other countries. The company is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

