Fortescue Metals Group Limited Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $2.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortescue Metals Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at $26.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 14.89%.

About Fortescue Metals Group (Get Rating)

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.