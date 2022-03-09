Brokerages Expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) to report $1.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $1.79 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $7.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SON. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -64.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.62. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.76%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

